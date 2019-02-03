Share:

LAHORE - A senior lawyer has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting him to set up a permanent bench of the apex court at the Lahore registry for the convenience of the people of the country’s biggest province.

AK Dogar said in the letter that in the absence of a permanent bench of the Supreme Court in the provincial capital lawyers have to travel to the federal capital for the hearing of appeals against decisions made by 60 judges of the Lahore High Court. This, he said, a burden on the pockets of petitioners. The letter said since provision of justice is a duty of the state, a bench of the Supreme Court for Lahore is indispensable.

Land grabbing case hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday (tomorrow) the famous case of land grabbing by the Khokhar brothers. For this purpose, the DG Anti-Corruption and Punjab Advocate General have been issued notices. Other relevant authorities have also been asked to appear before the two-judge bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bundial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

LHC moved against new road

An employee of the Punjab University has approached the Lahore High Court to seek cancellation of a plan to construct a road between the Expo Centre and the Ring Road. The reason: A number of PU teachers would be deprived of their plots falling on this route.

The petition says that the Lahore Development Authority has already banned the sale of plots and construction of houses. Also, no alternative plots have been given to the PU employees.

The Punjab government, Housing Department and the Lahore DC have been made parties to the petition.

Time for filing LHCBA papers is over

The two days fixed for the filing of nomination papers for the elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association came to an end yesterday.

The provisional list of candidates will be displayed on Monday (tomorrow). Candidates can take back their papers on Feb 6 while the final list of candidates will be displayed on Feb 7.