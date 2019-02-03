Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved the establishment of an authority to provide clean drinking water in Punjab.

The premier chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister Office in Lahore on Sunday. Senior officials including Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq attended the meeting.

The PM also met the Punjab governor during a separate meeting earlier in the day. During the meeting, the PM Khan issued directives to ensure the availability of clean drinking water to the people of the province. “Legislation will soon be expedited to form the water authority,” he assured.

The prime minister arrived in Lahore Sunday afternoon for a day-long visit. The chief minister received him on his arrival at the CM Office. Imran Khan also held a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister, who briefed him about the status of ongoing projects in the province.