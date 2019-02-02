Share:

GUJRANWALA-Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N and PPP have once again got together to escape NAB.

Addressing party workers here, he said that 84 percent of total loans were obtained during last ten years by the PPP and PML-N. He said that looted money of the country was being recovered from London and Dubai.

Fawad further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spent money from his pocket while performing his duty in Bani Gala. On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif in his tenure had 11 offices that were run with the government funds. He said that unfortunately there are different laws in Pakistan for the rich and the poor. "We want to eliminate this class system which ruins public rights," he asserted.

"The PTI government will not be successful in its mission until and unless the same treatment is meted out to influential political leaders in jail as is to any common man," he pointed out and cited the examples of Sharifs and Rafique brothers' to claim that the system treats the rich and the poor differently.

"Both the duo of siblings (Sharifs and Khwajas), are getting "VIP treatment" during their jail," he argued, adding that it a glaring bitter truth that the law is different for the rich and the poor. Fawad Ch vowed that his party would continue the struggle against injustice.

The outspoken information minister also questioned why Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were dissatisfied with the quality of healthcare considering t hey spent decades in power.

"Nawaz Sharif who now has to undergo treatment in Pakistan's hospitals is not satisfied with the facilities," he said. "You (Nawaz) were the prime minister for 30 years, your younger brother was chief minister and now you don't like the hospitals here?"

Furthermore, Chaudhry defended the incumbent government's conduct as well as the accountability drive it has spearheaded since coming into power.

He claimed that the PTI government has inherited a virtually "bankrupt economy", and that the previous governments had taken 84 per cent of the loans the country has ever taken over the last 10 years alone.

"When we ask them where all that [loan] money went, they say that democracy is under threat," he said. "Their situation can be likened to when prayers are offered in jail. A murderer makes the prayer call, a dacoit leads the prayer and thieves line up behind him to pray.

In further criticism, the information minister said that money allotted for the welfare of the people was badly misused by the past rulers.

"Money allotted for the development of Larkana, leaves Karachi, but ends up being found in Dubai," he said. "Similarly, Punjab development funds leave Lahore, then turns up in London in the form of Avenfield apartments. These two parties have turned Pakistan into a joke."

Chaudhry also responded to criticism levelled towards the government for not providing subsidy to Haj pilgrims this year. "What have they left behind in the poor people's pockets that we will take from them to give a subsidy," he said.

The minister said that the prime minister has to date not taken a single penny from the national exchequer, despite having every right to, as he regards himself accountable to the people.