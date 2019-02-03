Share:

rawalpindi - Police have arrested as many as 19 accused during raids for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and stripping naked an administration official of Pakistan Oil Field (POL) Khaur in district Attock, official sources said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, ten other accused have managed to obtain pre-arrest bails from a court of law and appeared before police for the recording of their statements, they said.

The victim Admin Manager of POL has been identified as Zafar Munir, a retired military officer, sources said. The accused were the labourers in Fields POL Khaur, who turned violent after the Admin Manager fired them from service, sources said. On the other hand, a mobile phone video showing scores of angry labourers thrashing LT Col (R) Zafar Munir after tearing off his clothes went viral on social media, triggering outrage. Police booked attackers under kidnapping and attempted murder charges.

According to sources, Admin Manager Fields POL Lt Col (R) Zafar Munir appeared before Police Station (PS) Pindigheb and lodged a complaint that he along with his deputy manager admin Ayyan Riaz was performing duty in his office on 28/1/2019 when five persons namely Ghulam Muhammad, Ijaz Shaukat, Sarfraz, Khurram, and Jehan Khan loaded with weapons and clubs stormed into office and started beating them. The applicant alleged the gang of five tortured him mercilessly and took off his trousers. The complainant said the five men later on dragged him out of his office where Shaukat, Ahmed, Sajid, Ahmed Abbas, Ismail, Abid, Ammar, Ghulam Raza, Walid Hassan, Afzal Makyal, Ahmed Khan, Hassan, Badar Munir, Liaquat, Bashir Abbas, Imran Numberdar, Fahad ul Hassan, Azmat Hayyat, Mubashir Abbas, Aleem Raza, Qamar Abbas, Afzal, Waqar and 10 other unknown men loaded with weapons and clubs were also gathered and chanting slogans against POL.

The applicant alleged Ghulam Muhammad, Ijaz Shaukat, Sarfraz, Khurram, and Jehan Khan bundled him in a black coloured car number QV-321 being driven by Ijaz Shaukat and sped away towards Atta Depot where they again beat me black and blue. Later on, the attackers threw me in critically injured condition there and fled, Col (R) Zafar Munir told police. He further said that three persons Khurram Hussain Shah, Asad Roman, and Shahid Ahmed were eyewitnesses to his torture. He also said two security guards Saeed and Safdar deputed at POL gate were partners of the attackers’ gang. The applicant told police he fired the aforementioned persons from service over various reasons. The sacking infuriated them, and they organized a rally against him that was also addressed by the area MNA Malik Suhail Khan Khambrial. However, the labourers dispersed peacefully initially. He alleged later on Malik Amanat Rawal again assembled the labourers in the evening and attacked his office. Lt Col (R) Zafar Munir mentioned the accused committed a crime by torturing him and his deputy and kidnapping him. He asked the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Taking action, police have registered a case against 40 persons under sections 364/324/452/34/148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and begun investigation, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pindigheb Malik Nisar, when contacted for his comments, confirmed the incident. He said the labourers tortured the retired military officer and his deputy for sacking them from service. He told police arrested 19 accused. He told police produced the accused in court of duty magistrate in Jhand and obtained their two days physical remand. The police official said ten accused obtained pre-arrest bails from court while 11 accused are still at large. He said police had launched a manhunt to arrest them.