BAHAWALNAGAR-The police seized huge quality of liquor during a campaign against vintners and criminals involved in the business of liquor and wine.

During the campaign, the B-Division Police caught a vintner with 149 bottles of liquor. According to details, the B-Division Police under the command of SHO Sajjad Sindhu tightened the noose around outlaws, drug-dealers and vintners. A B-Division Police, led by SI Pervez along with other cops observed suspicious activities of person at Haroonabad Road. The policemen investigated the person and found liquor bottles stashed in a bag. The accused was identified as Imran, resident of Madina Town and a liquor dealer. The police held the accused and took liquor into custody.

Local social and religious circles have lauded SHO Sajjad Sandhu for the anti-criminal action and expressed the hope that the officer would eliminate all criminal dens including that of drug dealers and vintner from the city.