LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the PR had collected Rs320 million as fine in a campaign against ticket-dodgers during the last three months.

He said that time duration of travelling by train between Lahore and Rawalpindi will be reduced by half an hour in March.

Addressing a press conference at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that track between Rawalpindi and Lahore was being improved.

The minister said that he would inspect Lahore-Okara-Sahiwal section tomorrow (Sunday) for the betterment of the railways, adding that Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot and Lahore-Faisalabad sections were also in a schedule of his visit within the next two days.

He disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Thal Express on February 12, adding that Thal Express train would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Muzafargarh, Layyah, Bhakar, Kundian and Mianwali.

Sheikh Rashid said that the railways would also introduce a VIP non-stop train named Jinah Express from March 30, whereas, another VIP train Sir Syed Express would be introduced soon. He said that the railways had started two new freight trains and two more freight trains would be operated till March.

He said that upgradation of MainLine-1 (ML-1) and completion of Nullah Lai project was his dream. He added that a meeting on ML-1 had been scheduled for the next month and the masses would hear a good news about it.

About the Nullah Lai project, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would announce the final decision on March 01.

The minister said that a train manager was being appointed in every train and his cell number would be displayed in the train.

To a question, he said that response of the complaint cell was good and passengers were registering their complaints. The minister also announced that he would listen complaints for one hour whenever he would present in Islamabad.

PR Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja, CEO Aftab Akbar and other senior officers were also present. Later, the minister visited the PR reservation office and issued directions to improve the performance.