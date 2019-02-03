Share:

MULTAN - Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that the incumbent government should complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to the media persons here, Khaqan said the PTI government should take measures for the welfare of masses.

Responding to a question about increase in Haj package, he observed the government had no reason to increase Haj expenses. He demanded the government to immediately withdraw the increase.

To another question regarding presentation of bill for establishment of South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces by PML-N, Khaqan Abbasi said if someone had objection over the bill then it could be amended by sitting together.

When all political parties sit together then they would deliberate on masses wishes by making different committees. Decisions are always taken after consensus, he said and added that all political parties would decide whether two provinces should be made or one province.

He said that some people were of the view for making 20 to 30 provinces. All the decisions are taken in the assemblies as it was right forum for such decisions, he added.

To another question why was south Punjab province not set up during PML-N tenure, Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N government was lacking two-third majority in National Assembly and similarly it also lacked even simple majority in Senate. Now, the PTI government was in favour of the province but two-third majority was possible on the issue of provinces, he added.

To a question about PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s health and expected NRO, Khaqan Abbasi observed that three medical boards had been constituted on health issue of Nawaz Sharif. He, however, added that it was not correct to link health issues of Nawaz Sharif with any sort of NRO. Nawaz Sharif had never talked of any NRO as his morale was high and he always struggled, he said.

He said the PML-N always rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy and it would continue with the same spirit in future as well. Despite all efforts, corruption allegations were not proved against Nawaz Sharif, the former premier added.

Khaqan Abbasi also favoured across the board accountability. He remarked the questions which were asked to Nawaz Sharif, if these were put on the present cabinet then 70 percent people would go to jails.

When asked about PIA, Khaqan Abbasi observed that PIA should be privatised.