Quetta - A senior member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) was killed during a police attempt to arrest him in Loralai.

In a phone call to BBC on Saturday, PTM leader Jalil Afghan claimed that Ibrahim Arman Loni was killed during police torture. He said PTI workers were staging a protest sit-in for four days outside Loralai Press Club against the terror attack on the DIG office and the workers announced to end the sit-in on Saturday.

He said Loni and other workers were sitting in a park after the sit-in when the police came there and torture him to death.