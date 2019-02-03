Share:

LAHORE - Indian writers at the Punjabi conference on Saturday called for people-to-people interaction for peace in region.

Two sessions were held on the second day of International Conference on Peace and Punjabi organised by the World Punjabi Congress at a local hotel. The three-day conference will conclude today.

First session was held on Sufism and peace and second session called for promotion of Punjabi language.

Around two dozen delegates from Indian participate in conference.

Rattan Singh Dhillon, former Sanatan Dharma College professor, said writers should talk about peace and his third time visit to Pakistan has fascinated him about the land of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Punjabis on both sides should get rid of using old words of Punjabi to able the language meet with the pace of time,” Singh said.

“Young generation from both countries should read each other’s masterpieces of Punjabi language like Bulleh Shah, Baba Farid, Waris Shah to understand each other narratives and bring peace,” he said.

Dr Rattan referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu stated such mindset of labeling peace-initiators as traitors must stopped now and especially after both countries should move towards peace building steps especially after opening of Kartar Pur border, Narowal. World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman thanked the Indian delegations for attending the conference. He informed the delegation that the Punjab government allowed them to visit the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak. Majindhar Dhanoua from Ludhiana, shared his experience of visiting Lahore, saying: “People, politicians and writers in Pakistan are very extended their generosity towards us.” He added: “It is like a dream to be in Lahore. We have plans to visit the Gurudawara Dera Sahib.”

Punjab University Punjabi Department Head Dr Nabeela Rehaan in his speech urged Indian writers to introduce Sufi poets in Indian textbooks.

Sarwat Muhuiddin read his poetry while Dr Azhar from Lala Musa read the poetry of Mian Muhammad Baksh, Bulleh Shah and Munir Niazi. A cultural programme was held at the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture for the Indian guests.