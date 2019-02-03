Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the recent rains and snowfalls were the blessings of Almighty Allah which would help the crops in Barani (rain-fed) areas, besides, raising the water table.

On his twitter account, the Prime Minister posted “The rains & snowfall, we have received in Pakistan are truly a blessing from God. The rains have been most timely for our crops especially in the Barani crops. Also, the rainfall will raise the water table while the snow will melt into our rivers.”

special package for Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a special package for the development of different districts of Sindh province.

The allegations regarding halting development funds for the province were baseless, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The governor said the mega city of Karachi would be given its due right and assured to complete its development projects. Water was a serious issue of the big city, and the federal government had a plan to set up water treatment plants and work in that regard would be started soon, he added.

To a question, he said the opposition did not like the audit process.