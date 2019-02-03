Share:

LAHORE - Religious parties are making arrangement for marking Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Jamaat-e-Islami, Milli Muslim League, Pakistan Defense Council and other parties have planned events for the day. A statement issued from JI said the day will be marked on the appeal of JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq.

Rallies and procession expressing complete solidarity of the people of Pakistan with their Kashmir brethren in their struggle for freedom will be taken out in cities and towns. According to the schedule, Siraj will lead the Kashmir rally in Karachi. JI provincial chief Muhammad Husain Mehnati, and JI Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rahmn will also join him.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baoch, will lead the rally in Lahore. He will be accompanied by JI chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem and Zikrullah Mujahid. In Islamabad, the rally will be led by JI deputy chief Mian Muhammad Aslam. He will be accompanied by Dr Tariq Saleem and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.