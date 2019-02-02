Share:

PAKPATTAN-A dacoit killed and his accomplice injured in an exchange of fire with police here on Saturday.

A police volunteer and a passerby were also injured in the shootout.

The dacoits after the crime opened fire when a police team reached the spot, according to police sources. A volunteer of police Tariq, and a passerby, Hakim, were injured in the firing. The police party responded to the criminals and the shootout continued for 20 minutes, police sources said.

During the exchange of fire, a dacoit, identified as Asghar Maseeh was killed by the fire of his accomplice Asghar Maseeh, who was injured and arrested by the policemen, officials said.

The Dal Waryam Police registered the FIR with murder, attempt to murder encounter with police and other serious charges.