rawalpindi - Railway Rawalpindi Division has accorded approval of giving its 48 commercial plots and agricultural land on lease for three years. Bids have also been sought from the intending bidders.

Railway property is located on 48 places including 18 acre land and three kanal plots in Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Sihala, Gujjar Khan, and Malik wall, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab and Taxila.

Railway will gain monthly income of more than Rs 30 million with leasing out all this property.

The property has been advertised properly in news papers.