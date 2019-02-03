Share:

Washington is unlikely to embark on "a military adventure" and send its troops to Venezuela despite US President Donald Trump hinting that such a scenario remains an option, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the Russian upper house's International Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

Trump confirmed in an interview with the CBS broadcaster on Sunday that the use of the US military in the Venezuelan crisis was among the possible variants.

"The US Armed Forces in Venezuela in the eyes of both the United States, and the whole world will be absolutely defiant. I am convinced that this will not happen … I do not think that the United States will embark on such a military adventure. Otherwise, a powerful partisan movement will emerge in Venezuela, which can be joined by volunteers from other countries who sympathize [with Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro," Dzhabarov said.

The US leader tries to provoke the Venezuelan Armed Forces to violate the oath and betray the legitimate government of the country, the lawmaker noted.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Friday that the United States had no plans for an imminent military intervention in Venezuela, but all options with regard to the situation in that county remain on the table.

On January 23, Juan Guaido, the speaker of the Venezuelan opposition-led National Assembly, proclaimed himself the country’s interim president. The opposition figure was supported by the United States and a number of other countries, while China, Mexico, Russia and several other states backed Maduro as Venezuela's only president. Maduro has repeatedly blamed Washington for trying to stage a state coup in Venezuela.