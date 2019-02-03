Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan women team’s senior player and former captain Sana Mir will add another feather to her cap on Sunday when she’ll step on the field for the third T20I against West Indies to become first Asian woman to complete 100 T20Is. Sana, 33, is one of Pakistan’s most senior women cricketers and has been representing the country since 2005. She was part of Pakistan’s inaugural T20I team that played Ireland in 2009 at Dublin. Since then, she has missed only two T20Is due to an injury. Sana is only the sixth woman from around the world to complete a century of T20Is. Daendra Dottin of West Indies leads the list with 109 T20Is to her name. Among all the women from Asian countries, Sana Mir will be the first to achieve this milestone. She’s followed by Bismah Maroof who has played 94 T20Is.–Agencies