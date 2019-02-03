Share:

Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s new animated film related to the environment has launched in Karachi.

This animated film is based on a series related to awareness of environmental changes.

This film has highlighted the crocodiles that are living for centuries in the ponds of Manghopir shrine of Karachi and includes all content regarding their feed as well as environmental pollution around them.

The purpose of the animated films is to create a sense of responsibility in the youth as well as the adults in the country.