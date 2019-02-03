Share:

MARIBOR - Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the world championships on Saturday for her personal-best 13th victory of the season. “I am really proud of this whole season. My team has done a great job. And here we are,” the two-time overall champion said. “It’s hard to put it into words,” Shiffrin built on a commanding lead of a full second after the opening run to win the race by 0.77 ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden, who earned her first podium in her 100th World Cup start. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.15 behind in third for her 20th career slalom podium without winning — a World Cup record. Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.34 behind in fourth, while Shiffrin’s main rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, was fifth, 1.70 off the lead.–Agencies