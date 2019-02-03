Share:

ISLAMABAD - A complete shutdown will be observed in Indian-occupied Kashmir today to register protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the shutdown call has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Narendra Modi is visiting Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu to lay foundation stones of developmental projects.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that five years of Narendra Modi’s rule were marred with tyranny and oppression in occupied Kashmir. It said that a person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination ordered killings, arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics deserved to be welcomed only with protest.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have beefed up the so-celled security across occupied Kashmir ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit by deploying Indian police and troops in strength in Srinagar, Jammu and other areas. The troops and police personnel after setting up security checkpoints in different areas are conducting thorough checking and frisking of vehicles and commuters.

The authorities have also put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Hilal Ahmed War under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations on Narendra Modi’s visit. The authorities have also confined the Chairman of Awami Ittehad Party, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, to his residence.

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Friday. He said that the Indian oppression had left the Kashmiri youth with no other option than resisting India’s military and forcible occupation of their homeland.

Several people including a woman were injured after Indian troops used brute force on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against a cordon and search operation by the Indian forces in Tral town, on Saturday. Ruwa Shah, the daughter of illegally detained Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah, in a statement to the media said that the health condition of her father had deteriorated due to denial of proper medical care to him by the authorities of New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, despite court orders.