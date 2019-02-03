Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sinan Ashfaq gave Pakistan first gold medal in the World Taekwondo G-1 Championship in Fujariah, UAE Saturday as the youngster beat Egyptian Mohammed Aly in the 65kg weight category U-14 final.

It was a great day for Pakistani athletes, as besides Ashfaq winning the gold, 8-year-old-Ayesha won bronze medal in her very first international event, while Arif Ullah also won bronze medal.

While talking to The Nation from UAE, Ashfaq, who is based in UAE and represent Pakistan in national and international events said: “I was working very hard for last two years as I had kept in mind the target of winning gold first in the 13th National Korean Championship held last year in Pakistan and second in UAE. Now I had achieved the targets, my next target is Turkish Championship while my ultimate target is to represent Pakistan in Olympics and won medal for the country.”

He said it was highly tough fight against the Egyptian Aly as he had loads of international exposure behind his back but he remained focused and his aggressive planning paid off as he won the final fight 20-18. He thanked his parents and PTWF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua for their support.

In the semi-finals of the -27kg weight category, 8-year-old Ayesha gave her all but she could not beat host nations Syeda Mariam in the semi-finals and had to settle for bronze medal. Ayesha lost 6-9.

Arif Ullah, another bright future prospect lost in the semi-finals against Egyptian player and won bronze medal while Taimoor Saeed reached the finals of the 78kg+ U-17 category. Taimoor got bye in the first round and defeated Kuwaiti Karim Almaeni 9-8 in the semi-finals and he will face either Tunisian or Saudi player in the final. Sharing his views Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R)Wasim Ahmed Janjua said it is special blessing of Almighty that in highly limited resources, non-availability of training camps and absence of qualified international coach, our athletes are producing wonders and winning medals for country. “I once again want to request IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to start camps as mega events are coming thick and fast and we need proper training to stand chances for doing well,” Wasim concluded.