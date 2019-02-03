Share:

KARACHI - A man who was arrested in injured condition by the law enforcers died under mysterious circumstances in police’s custody at Taimuria Police Station on Saturday.

Twenty-one-year-old Bilal son of Humayun was initially brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after the alleged encounter but later the police shifted and locked him up in the police station of District Central of Karachi on Saturday. As per police, they also recovered arms and looted valuables from his possession at the time of his arrest.

The family of the deceased alleged that Bilal was not given due medical treatment and shifted to the police station. They said Bilal’s health deteriorated as he was denied proper treatment and he succumbed to his injuries despite the fact that he was once again shifted to the hospital but it was all too late.

On the other hand, SHO of Taimuria Police Station Chaudhry Tufail claimed that the suspect was a drug addict and he died due to overdose. The body of the deceased was later handed over to his family for burial.

Meanwhile, Karachi police chief Dr Amir Shaikh took notice of death of the suspected criminal and sought a detailed report within three days from Zone West police.

According to doctors at the hospital, the deceased sustained a bullet in his leg and apparently died due to profuse bleeding. A post mortem of the deceased was also conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

Woman commits suicide

A 21-year old woman committed suicide in North Karachi on Saturday, police said.

According to police officials, 21-year-old Amna wife of Safdar was found dead in her house in Sector 3, North Karachi in the limits of Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station.

“As per initial investigation it was found that the deceased was a mother of one and was living with her parents after leaving her husband’s house over a family dispute. She committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan,” a police official said.

No case has been registered and further investigation is under way..