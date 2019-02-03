Share:

KHYBER - Task force members paid a day-long visit to Torkham on Saturday and examined overall situation on the Pak-Afghan border, Torkham to make possible initiatives to keep Pak-Afghan border open round the clock on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The visiting team included officials of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Safron, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Defence, Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Rahat Naseem, Col Haroon, Commandant Khyber Rifle Farrukh Humayun and General Manager NLC Col ® Abdul Aziz of HQ 11 Corps.

The task force visited Torkham gate and pedestrians’ terminal. The visiting officials watched immigration process and examined scanner machine at import terminal where they were briefed by the officials.

Earlier, the officials arrived in Landi Kotal cantonment. On this occasion, strict security measures had been adopted and FC troops had been deployed on Landi Kotal-Torkham highway.