ISLAMABAD : The tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 6.37 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year against the corresponding period of last year. he tea imports into the country were recorded at $301.717 million in July-December (2018-19) against the imports of $283.648 million in July-December (2017-18), showing growth of 6.37 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the tea imports during the period under review increased by 27.15 percent by growing from 90,844 metric tons last year to 115,506 metric tons. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country decreased by 3.46 percent in December 2018 against the imports of December 2017. The tea imports in December 2018 were recorded at $51.303 million against the imports of $53.139 million in December 2017. On month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country witnessed negative growth of 1.24 percent in December 2018 when compared to the imports of $51.946 million in November 2018, the PBS data revealed.