Share:

ATTOCK-Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (r) Malik Anwar Khan has said that government has taken a serious notice of the death of a child because of stray dog bite and those responsible will be taken to task.

Talking to media, he said: “Dog shooting teams have been constituted in the locality and stray dogs will be eliminated completely.”

He added: “In an unfortunate incident in village Akhlas of Attock district a six years old boy died because of stray dog bite as he was not provided timely first aid at THQ Hospital Pindigheb.”

He said that Medical Superintendent of THQ Hospital Pindigheb had been transferred on administrative grounds and inquiry had been started against him for his irresponsible attitude which resulted in death of the innocent boy.

The minister said that ARV (Anti Rabies Vaccine) was being issued to THQ Hospital in sufficient quantity to ensure timely treatment of the dog bite patients while this vaccine would also be made available in other hospitals of the district also. Meanwhile, Managing Director of Pindigheb Welfare Society Zaheeruddin Babar also provided ARV for the hospital.