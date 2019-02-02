Share:

SAMBRIAL-Thousands of farmers have been registered with Agriculture Department for ‘Kissan Card’ here in Sambrial.

Agriculture Inspector Samiullah told that 9846 farmers have been registered with Agriculture Department so far in Tehsil Sambrial. Agriculture Department will issue ‘Kisan Card’ to these registered farmers, he added. Samiullah also told that Agriculture Department will issue loans amounting to Rs25,000 for wheat crop and Rs40,000 for rice crop to the registered farmers and this loan will be issued for the period of six months.

Stamp papers are being sold on black price in Sambrial Judicial Complex. Stamp papers of 50 rupees value are being sold at the rate of rupees 100 and stamp papers of 100 rupees value are being sold at the rate of rupees 150. Local people demanded administration to take action against this price hike.