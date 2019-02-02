Share:

KASUR-The police have arrested three persons involved in selling kites and chemical kite string. The police also captured a large number of kites and huge quantity of chemical string rolls from them.

According to police, B-Division Police SHO Mian Fareed has detained an accused Hanif involved in manufacturing and selling chemical kite string at Waneka area.

The police also recovered 260 rollers of chemical string from him. He used to buy chemical string from Faisalabad and then sold it in Kasur and its surroundings.

The B-Division Police arrested two persons -Yousaf and Farooq - for manufacturing and selling kites at Rukan Pura. The police recovered a large number of kites from their possession.

On ther hand, DPO Asif Shehzad said that the police respect citizens but it is the duty of the citizens to abide by laws of the state.

"Crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of kites and chemical strings will continue across the district and any person found involved the business will be dealt with sternly," he declared.