Rawalpindi - Two men were murdered in different parts of city while two cops were booked for trying to sexually assault a poor waiter in lock up at Gujar Khan district court, informed official sources on Saturday.

According to the sources, two brothers namely Nadim Ahmed and Wasim Ahmed were travelling on a motorcycle in Dhoke Matyal when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them. In result, Nadim Ahmed died on the spot while Wasim sustained critical bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital. Sources said the attackers managed to escape from the scene. Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan registered a murder case against unknown attackers and begun investigation.

On the other hand, Gujar Khan Police booked two constables on charges of trying to assault a poor tea-waiter sexually in lock up (Bakhshi Khana) at district courts. The case was registered against constables Qazi Haider and Rahim under sections 377/511 on orders of Additional District and Session Judge Tariq Khurhid Khwaja. However, no arrest was made so far. According to sources, the victim TK appeared before ADSJ and lodged complaint he was employed in a tea stall located in District Courts as waiter. He alleged he went to Bakhshi Khana for serving tea to customers where the two cops had detained him and tried to sodomize him. On this, the judge ordered the police to book the two cops under rape charges. Police registered case against two cops and begun investigation, sources said. SHO PS Gujar Khan was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, a 22 year old man, who went missing mysteriously from his house, found dead at Mangoot Kass (seasonal nullah). The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, resident of Jhaja, Mandra.

PS Gujar Khan registered case against unknown killers and launched investigation. A police officer told police recovered dead body of Aziz on information provided by some locals and shifted it to THQ for autopsy. He said no sign or torture was found on the dead body while the police are busy in investigation.