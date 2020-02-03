Accountability court on Monday has extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah for 15 days in assets beyond income case.

According to details, the court has directed to re-produce the PPP leader and other accused on February 18.  

On Sept 18, 2019, the NAB had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July, 2019, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.