POTCHEFSTROOM - Tanveer Sangha had the game of his life, picking up four wickets with his legspin and then, perhaps more impressively, withstanding the pressure of a run-chase so well that he he hit the penultimate ball of the game for a thumping six to win it for Australia. Sangha had done his bit to keep Afghanistan down to 191 for 7, the 18-year old responsible for how only one of the Afghanistan batters could make more than 25. That man, their captain Farhan Zakhil, finished unbeaten on 91 off 132 balls. It was a highly impressive effort in a thrillingly low-scoring game. The value of that innings became immediately apparent when Afghanistan had Australia at 2 for 3 at the start of their chase. Sam Fanning, the opener who did very well to defy India recently, got together with Lachlan Hearne and steadied the ship but Afghanistan struck again, tugging the score down from 99 for 3 to 123 for 6 at the start of the 39th over. Australia now needed 69 runs in 71 balls and into this cauldron walked Sangha and he promptly clattered 46 runs off 40 balls including five fours and that winning six. Prior to him, the best strike-rate from anyone in the game - having faced a minimum of 15 balls - was a paltry 76. Sangha made his runs at 115 all the while knowing the game was on the line and he couldn’t afford even a single mistake. In Kimberley, Zimbabwe elected to bat first and scored 354-8. In reply, Scotland could not resist the opponents’ bowlers, as they were all out for 182.

BRIEF SCORES

AUSTRALIA 195 for 6 (Fanning 62, Hearne 48, Sangha 46 not out, Jamshid 2-28, Zohaib 2-38) beat AFGHANISTAN 191 for 7 (Zakhil 91, Sangha 4-41) by four wickets.

ZIMBABWE 354 for 8 (T Marumani 90, M Shumba 69) beat SCOTLAND 182 (DO Cairns 58; P Chesa 5-49) by 172 runs.