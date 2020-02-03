Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority is to start construction of overhead bridges at four different locations of Islamabad shortly as work order for construction of these bridges have been issued.

In order to facilitate pedestrians, these bridges will be constructed on Kashmir Highway near Weekly Bazaar, Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital, 3rd bridge at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2 while 4th pedestrian bridge would be constructed near Pak Secretariat. The civic authority has assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila and has issued work order to start construction and installation work on the bridges.

Installation of these four pedestrian bridges would be completed with the cost Rs174 million.

Pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near Weekly Itwar Bazaar would be constructed at a cost of Rs51.94 million, pedestrian bridge Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate would be constructed at a cost of Rs40.12 million, pedestrian bridge at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital would be constructed/ installed at a cost of Rs42.93 million while pedestrian bridge at Pak Secretariat would be constructed / installed at a cost of Rs38.99 million.

In order to avert accidents and maintain flow of traffic in the city, incumbent management of the authority included the construction / installation of pedestrian bridges among its priorities. In this connection, all hurdles in this regard were removed and after completing codal formalities, PC-I of the project was approved and now work orders have been issued to the Heavy Mechanical Complex for starting installation work. The Heavy Mechanical Complex has been given six months time to complete these bridges.