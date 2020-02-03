KARACHI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said here on Sunday that main purpose of his visit to the city was to meet with the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss with him issues pertaining to the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), on the directives of the apex court.
“KCR is a project of the Sindh government, and we will assist the province if it makes some progress [for its restoration]. Karachi is the jugular vein of railway and a railway university will be built in Sindh under the ML-1 [Main Line 1] project. I had built two universities in Rawalpindi,” he informed.
Responding as to which project would be completed first, the minister said that Main Line-1 (ML-1) is 1,885- kilometer long railway track and is a bigger project than the KCR. “The latter is only meant for Karachi while the other project is meant for the entire country,” he said.
“ML-1 project will generate 100,000 jobs for people. We are going to privatize and upgrade railway hospitals with the support of the government.”
The minister further informed that the government had decided to recover the railway land from encroachers, and utilize it for the purpose of revenue generation. “We have precious lands in the city near Pearl Continental (PC), Stock Exchange building, NLC plot and in Jumma Goth area,” he said, and added, “And in order to retake their possession, we will approach the Supreme Court (SC).” Rasheed said that although railway tracks had been in occupation for years, but these would not remain occupied for long.
He said that Pakistan Railways (PR), a state-owned entity, had 38-canal land and Prime Minister Imran Khan would take final decision on how to utilize it. He said that 31 canals of land had been retrieved from the encroachers so far. “We have reduced the losses by up to Rs4 billion, and it is our target to further shrink it by Rs6 billion this year. In today’s session, we have decided to hand over PR land to the Sindh government as most of the land is not in our usage.” Informing about the another decision taken at today’s meeting, Rashid said that since Karachi was country’s business hub, therefore, the government had decided to permanently appoint a senior official in the city to deal with the matters relating to freight.
The minister further informed that the decision had been taken to upgrade railways workshop in Hyderabad, saying that usually the bogies and other material had to be transported to Mughalpura in Lahore for repair, but now these would be repaired in Hyderabad.
He said that a 154-kilometer long rail track, connecting Thar with other parts of the country, was to be laid, and the government had invited tenders on BOT basis. “This will also generate more revenues for the railway,” he said while saying that the Supreme Court (SC) judge had asked him to submit the plan for increasing revenue generation of the department.
He said that the department could not launch new trains as already the trains’ schedule was very tight.
The minister said that the government had introduced a free track policy under which anyone wishing to bring his train on the track would be invited, and run the business on public private partnership.