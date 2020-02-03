Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Jamhoori League Rana Zaman Saaed has said that we will move to the top courts against the proposed bill for increase in salaries of Parliamentarians , members of Senate and National Assembly should have mercy on common people, otherwise, people will grab the neck of rulers soon. He said that end of problems lies in end of this government. People who chanted slogan of New Pakistan gave nation crises after crises. Government is busy in protecting interests of Sugar Mafia and Wheat Mafia. Nation shouldn’t hope any good from people who take U-turns on every step. According to details, He was talking to delegations of Pakistan Jamhoori League at his residence.