The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Interior secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, provincial inspectors general of police (IGPs) and senior officers of the ministry of interior and provincial home departments. The meeting was presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the crimes related to children were discussed, especially child abuse.

PM said that save environment to children is not only the responsibility of the government rather every individual of society too. The government would possibly do whatsoever it can, but society also needs to play its role. Crime like sexual abuse against the children, who are the future of the nation, is very shameful for the complete society.

Furthermore, Prime Minister urged the parents to inform police on time since most of the parents are afraid to register FIR against criminals by which they manage to escape and the lives of the affected children are destroyed. I hope that the authorities concerned would do their level best to catch the criminals and the parents are too requested to cooperate with them.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.