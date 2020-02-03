Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to make consultations with National and Provincial Assembly Members with regard to undertaking development programmes in their constituencies.

He will also meet with National and Provincial Assembly Members of respective divisions in order to give final shape to 2020-21 development programmes of new fiscal year.

According to an official handout, Usman Buzdar has summoned the meeting of National and Provincial Assembly Members of Faisalabad division on 3rd of February (Today). The lawmakers will present suggestions and recommendations regarding development projects and will also earmark public welfare schemes in their respective constituencies. Secretaries of concerned departments will also attend the meetings to be held at divisional level.

Also, Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said PTI government had come into power with the aim to render public service and will continue to tread on the path of delivering public service without caring for any criticism.

He said PTI government had promoted new culture of transparency and national resources had been saved by promoting transparency at every level. He said positive results had emerged by adopting zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Corrupt elements have weakened the institutions by indulging themselves into corruption and also ruined national economy, he lamented. All policies of present government, he said, were transparent and in the larger national interest. “Rendering public service is my mission and I have undertaken exemplary steps for delivering service to the people of the province”, he stated. 22 crore people of Pakistan are fully aware that current government of Pakistan is most transparent. With the grace of Allah Almighty not even a single scandal of present government has surfaced up till now and neither will ever come to surface. Transparency will be promoted at every level, he emphasized.

The faces of those who looted national resources mercilessly have been exposed fully before the nation and political orphans have no future, he maintained.

The people of the province have been deceived under the garb of undertaking development projects during the previous tenure. The fundamental problems of the people of the province were being ignored and neglected, he deplored. New Pakistan is advancing forward under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government has taken solid measures to get the economy out of quagmire and whirlpool situation, he lauded.

Usman Buzdar further said that all decisions are taken by adopting due consultations in Punjab and there is neither any scope for corruption nor for corrupt elements in new Pakistan. Such a new Pakistan will be carved out under the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan where common man will be provided with all facilities, he vowed. PTI government is spending each and every penny on the welfare of the masses with honesty and deeming it a sacred trust.

We will give preference and importance to the suggestions and recommendations of elected representatives for doing Public welfare projects. We want welfare and economic prosperity of each and every citizen. “Every backward city is my city and will make every possible endeavor to change it”, he emphasized. Despite passage of decades, the deprivations and backwardness of the masses are very disheartening. We want to bring backward areas at par with the developed cities and development budget will be spent with transparency on merit, he concluded.