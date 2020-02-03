Share:

BEIJING/ MANILA/ LAHORE - A patient of novel coronavirus died in the Philippines in what appeared to be the first confirmed fatality outside China on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, in Hubei province, where the virus was first detected. He appeared to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The news of first such death outside China comes as the number of infections in coronavirus outbreak has passed 14,300 across China with 2,590 new cases confirmed. The China’s National Health Commission in its daily update said on Sunday that there had been 45 new deaths from the virus --, bringing the national toll to 304.

With Britain, Russia, and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.

The United States and Australia are leading a growing list of countries that are putting temporary but sweeping travel restrictions on Chinese nationals or those who have travelled to China within the last two weeks. “Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents... will be denied entry into the United States.” Health Secretary Alex Azar had announced.

In Pakistan, the process of diagnosing coronavirus among Pakistani patients has begun. According to officials, the federation and provincial governments have devised strategy with relevant ministries to prevent the possible outbreak of the virus in Pakistan.

World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan has provided necessary technical guidance, tools for screening along with laboratory support and management of cornovirus cases at federal and provincial levels. According to WHO, it has provided Infrared thermo guns which measures the temperature without touching the individual to identify suspected cases of corona virus.

“We are very much impressed and appreciate preparedness for n-CoV in Pakistan by GoP and MoH and WHO is continuously committed to support the GoP in responding to this public health emergency of international concern”, said Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan. WHO is also supporting establishment of Isolation wards by providing personal protective equipment and technical guidance at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, Services Hospital Lahore, Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Benazir Shaheed Hospital Rawalpindi, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical University Karachi, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, DHQ Hospital Gawadar and Sheikh Zahid Hospital Quetta.

Pakistan’s vote of confidence for China

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday termed Pakistan’s decision to not hastily evacuate Pakistani nationals in Wuhan, the centre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, “a vote of confidence for China.”

“China will continue to ensure safety & health of Pakistani brothers & sisters & provide them with all necessary assistance,” an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, quoted him as saying that in a series of tweets.

The selfless support of Pakistan’s leadership and people to China in the fight against the new coronavirus epidemic is very laudable and once again embodies the special friendly relations between China and Pakistan and the two people.

“Under the situation of extremely serious epidemic in China, the concern showed by our friendly neighbor Pakistan’s government, military and people and their selfless support for China’s fight against the epidemic are very laudable, which once again embodies the special friendly relations between China and Pakistan and the profound friendship between the two peoples,” Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Prof. at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Special Commentator of China Economic Net said on Sunday.

Amid growing concerns over a deadly virus outbreak, two Pakistani nationals arrived in Peshawar from China. They flew to Doha from the virus-hit country and then headed to Pakistan. They were screened upon arrival at the Peshawar airport. According to reports, the individuals were shifted to an isolation ward for a 14-day period as part of safety measures.

to block possible transmission of the deadly disease to Pakistan.