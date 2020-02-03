Peshawar - Social workers and office bearers of Takkal Falahi Tanzeem protested against the drugs dealers and the government

inability in main Peshawar

Bajaur Road here

at Ghazi Baig Bazaar on

Sunday.

The protesters, carrying

banners, flying cards

and charts inscribed

with anti-drugs slogans,

marched towards the

busy Mohmand Bajaur

Express way from Ghazi

Baig FC check-post to

Ghazi Baig Bazaar.

Addressing on the occasion,

Peoples Teachers

Forum President Malik

Din, General Secretary

Saraf Shah, PPP senior

leader Haji Rahim and

president Takkal Falahi

Tanzeem Rehmat Shah

said that the local residents

of the Atto khel

Haleemzai tehsil were

very concerned about increasing

drugs because

drugs business were increasing

day by day in

the area.

President TFT Rehmat

Shah said that there

are above 120 drugs addicts

in a population of

6000 in Atto khel village

which is grave concern

for us.

Speakers, on the occasion

demanded, the district

administration and

other senior officials

to strictly take action

against the drug dealers

in the area and they

should be strictly punished

according to the

law so that the drug trafficking

should be discouraged.