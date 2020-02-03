Peshawar - Social workers and office bearers of Takkal Falahi Tanzeem protested against the drugs dealers and the government
inability in main Peshawar
Bajaur Road here
at Ghazi Baig Bazaar on
Sunday.
The protesters, carrying
banners, flying cards
and charts inscribed
with anti-drugs slogans,
marched towards the
busy Mohmand Bajaur
Express way from Ghazi
Baig FC check-post to
Ghazi Baig Bazaar.
Addressing on the occasion,
Peoples Teachers
Forum President Malik
Din, General Secretary
Saraf Shah, PPP senior
leader Haji Rahim and
president Takkal Falahi
Tanzeem Rehmat Shah
said that the local residents
of the Atto khel
Haleemzai tehsil were
very concerned about increasing
drugs because
drugs business were increasing
day by day in
the area.
President TFT Rehmat
Shah said that there
are above 120 drugs addicts
in a population of
6000 in Atto khel village
which is grave concern
for us.
Speakers, on the occasion
demanded, the district
administration and
other senior officials
to strictly take action
against the drug dealers
in the area and they
should be strictly punished
according to the
law so that the drug trafficking
should be discouraged.