Sheikhupura - Former MPA and PTI leader Ali Salman Siddique has said that entire nation stands united on Kashmir cause and will express solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren on 5th February by participating in Kashmir day rallies with full enthusiasm and fervor. He was talking to a group of notables belonging to Mananwala, Safdarabad, Farooqabad and Khanqah Dogran which called on him under the leadership of PTI District President Kanwar Imran Saeed. Ali said that PTI workers would participate in Kashmir Solidarity Day Rallies brought out in different places of the district with full zeal and passion to send across a message to our brethren in held Kashmir that our hearts beat together. Continuing Ali said that India cannot keep Kasmir under occupation on the basis of use of sheer force. No power on earth can deny the Kashmiris their right of self determination indefinitely and they will soon get their objective by wining freedom from forced Indian occupation. Praising Imran Khan for his commitment with Kashmir cause, Ali sad that, he put the Kashmir case before the World in a very convincing and logical manner exposing the violence and brutalities meted out to Kashmiris by Indian forces’ Imran exposed India on world forums highlighting how it had put Kashmir under perpatual siege since last six months turning it into the biggest Jail on earth with unabated torture and atrocities being carried out in the valley in a blatantly shameless manner.. Ali said that the steps taken by extremist RSS controlled Indian leadership had taken the mask of Secularism off the face of India exposing the extremist designs of redical believers of Hunduwata.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and Kashmir brutalities have sparked protests in different cities of India thus exposing the sick mentality of extremist Indian government before the countries across the globe.

Ali said that the rallies scheduled to be taken out from all cities and towns throughout the country on 5th February would not only send a message of solidarity to our Kashmiri brethren in occupied Kashmir but would also help towards forming the World opinion in favour of the Kashmiris facing the incessant brutalities Indian forces.