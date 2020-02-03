Peshawar - Upper Indus Basin Network-Pakistan Chapter (UIBNPC), a think tank of experts formed by International  Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD),

READ MORE: Palestinian Movements constitute new 'Supreme National Committee' to counter Mideast Plan

has laid stress on protection and conservation

of Indus Basis from the impacts of climate change and

global warming.

The call was made during first general meeting

READ MORE: Syria: Russia downs drone after Turkey intensifies military offensive in Idlib

of Pakistan Chapter of UIBN held to review progress

of Technical Working Groups and their future

plans of action, says a press release issued here on

Sunday.

READ MORE: Shooting incident injures several people in London: UK Police

“The trans-boundary Indus River basin, shared

by Afghanistan, China, India and Pakistan is ranked

among the world’s most significant basins in term of

human dependency on its water resources and agriculture

READ MORE: China values Pakistan's cooperation for tackling coronavirus: Chinese FM

livelihood, therefore special focus need to be

given to this natural resource from protecting it from

impacts of climate change and over exploitation due

to population bulge,” observed a gathering of over

READ MORE: More than 200 Turkish Army vehicles enter Syria to intensify military offensive

100 experts during the meeting.

Muhammad Riaz, Director General of Pakistan Meteorological

Department and coordinator of UIBNPC,

welcomed the participants during his inaugural

READ MORE: France stations 5000 troops across Sahel region in North Africa

speech. He elaborated how climate change is adversely

affecting the entire ecosystem.

Ghulam Rasul of ICIMOD informed that Upper Indus

Basin was cry sphere of Pakistan that could not

READ MORE: OIC to discuss 'Israeli-Palestinian conflict' in Saudi Arabia

be isolated, and an integrated approach was required

to assess and combat the changing climate.

In his key note remarks, Khalid Mohtadullah, Chair

of UIBN said: “Indus Basin is home to nearly 215 million

READ MORE: Pakistan, Turkey have equally promising future: Qazi

people and has seven main rivers originating

from glaciers and snow filed in the Western Himalaya,

Karakoram and the Hindu Kush.”

“The river is source of 96 per cent of irrigation water

READ MORE: Mahmood Khan expresses grief over killing of SHO in Bannu

for over 16 million hectares of agriculture land,

providing water to around 36 million acres of land in

Pakistan. It also has potential to provide 60,000 MW

of hydropower to the energy insecure country,” he

READ MORE: PTI, PPP to oppose bill requesting increase in parliamentarians’ salary

went on to say.

Keeping in view of economic benefits from Upper

Indus Basin, it will be suitable to say that our country’s

economy is `water economy’, he remarked.

READ MORE: Chinese defense ministry sends 1,400 military doctors to hospitals in Wuhan

He suggested for collaboration among beneficiary

countries for launching a concerted effort to understand

and share the ongoing changes in the UIB

and provide viable adaptation or mitigation solutions.

READ MORE: UN report agrees about Pakistan being victim of cross-border terrorism

Federal Flood Commission Chairman Ahmad Kamal

said his department was engage with World Bank

over evaluating losses to Indus Basin due to stresses

on resources from changing demographics and climatic

READ MORE: Medical supplies from Pakistan for coronavirus arrive in China

conditions. He further requested the forum to

provide recommendations to all relevant ministries

which would help in devising implementation frame

works for different national policies.

READ MORE: Pakistani doctor hailed for volunteering to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Office Shozab

Abbas Director General linked water scarcity with

mismanagement of water resources in Pakistan.

He hoped that UIBN-PC could steer the scientific research

READ MORE: India becoming ‘dangerous’ for protestors: Amnesty Int'l

and solutions to changing climate.

Experts in UIBN-PC after holding threadbare discussion

also shared suggestions, including awareness

of communities, sharing of information on media especially

READ MORE: Death toll rises to 304 in China’s coronavirus outbreak

social media, awareness of policy makers

about threats to Indus Basin, increasing research

work of scholars on hydrology, glaciers and agriculture

etc.

READ MORE: Pakistan played role in bringing down ME tension: PM

Muhammad Mudassar Maqsood of ICIMOD summarised

the proceedings and emphasised that the

future action plans of UIBN-PC must be integrated

national policies so that each member organisation

READ MORE: Israeli airstrikes target northern Gaza Strip

might help the government in implementation of national

policies in true sense.

The second day of meeting focused on theory of

change of UIBN-PC which actually taught the participants

READ MORE: Liverpool get 16th straight win in Premier League

on “how to achieve the objectives of UIBN-PC”.

The session was presided over by Atta Ullah Shah of

Karakorum International University. While Farid Ahmad

of ICIMOD presented the theory of change which

READ MORE: Former communication minister to form new government in Iraq

latter on was incorporated by the technical working

groups in their future action plans.