Share:

LAHORE - Experts on Sunday lauded the visionof Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Lahore a ‘City of Gardens’ by initiating more urban forest projects. Noted environmentalist Kashif Mehmood Salik while talking to APP appreciated Punjab government to bring maximum area under forest cover, adding this would help controlling climatic challenges in the provincial capital. Punjab Forest Department official sources said Punjab govert was striving hard to increase the green cover and preserve green character of the big cities. “Punjab government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would utilize all possible resources to transform Lahore into lush green city”, the sources added. They further said to beautify Lahore, the Punjab govt was focusing on planting the indigenous species, especially fruit and flowering trees. “A first-ever Urban Forest of the province has been launched recently in Liberty area of Lahore.