PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the incumbent government had missed output targets of wheat, rice and cotton.
While addressing Tahafuz-e-Madaris Conference, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman lamented the government had failed to achieve export targets despite devaluation of Pakistani rupees.
He further added that his party did not accept rigged elections and termed opposition of the current government as jihad.
He added that current government has destroyed the economy by taking record breaking loans.
The JUI-F chief said that international establishment wanted to abolish madaris but in Azadi March they showed the world that they were organised and peaceful people. He further added that voters of the current government were disgruntled with its performance.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded an apology from parties that voted in favour of merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Bagh Doshkhail link Road
inaugurated
Member of Provincial Assembly Malak Shafiullah Khan on Sunday inaugurated Bagh Doshkhail link road under the supervision of KP High Ways Authority cost of Rs30.75 millions
He said that new age of development and prosperity would start in the areas with the achievement of development projects.
Member of National Assembly Sayyad Mehboob Shah, Malak Fawad Khan and others party leaders were also present on this occasion.
He said that the project of Timergara Medical College would be complete soon.
He said that local youngsters would get jobs with the establishment of Rescue 1122 along with quick help in the condition of unexpectedly accidents.
Narcotics, arms recovered, sellers arrest
District police has recovered 10,422 grams narcotics and arms, and arrested drug sellers in Swabi area, said spokesperson on Sunday.
The police during crack down on drug sellers arrested Ahsan Ullah and Zia ur Rehman resident of Panj Pir and recovered 10,422 grams narcotics, one Kalashnikov and one pistol from their possession.