Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the incumbent govern­ment had missed output targets of wheat, rice and cotton.

While addressing Tahafuz-e-Madaris Conference, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman lamented the government had failed to achieve export targets despite devaluation of Pakistani rupees.

He further added that his party did not accept rigged elections and termed opposition of the current government as jihad.

He added that current govern­ment has destroyed the economy by taking record breaking loans.

The JUI-F chief said that inter­national establishment wanted to abolish madaris but in Azadi March they showed the world that they were organised and peace­ful people. He further added that voters of the current government were disgruntled with its perfor­mance.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman de­manded an apology from par­ties that voted in favour of merging Fata with Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

While criticizing PTI led govern­ment, he said that government has failed to achieve output targets of cotton, wheat and rice.

Bagh Doshkhail link Road

inaugurated

Member of Provincial Assem­bly Malak Shafiullah Khan on Sun­day inaugurated Bagh Doshkhail link road under the supervision of KP High Ways Authority cost of Rs30.75 millions

He said that new age of develop­ment and prosperity would start in the areas with the achievement of development projects.

Member of National Assem­bly Sayyad Mehboob Shah, Mal­ak Fawad Khan and others party leaders were also present on this occasion.

He said that the project of Tim­ergara Medical College would be complete soon.

He said that local youngsters would get jobs with the estab­lishment of Rescue 1122 along with quick help in the condition of unexpectedly accidents.

Narcotics, arms recovered, sellers arrest

District police has recovered 10,422 grams narcotics and arms, and arrested drug sellers in Swa­bi area, said spokesperson on Sun­day.

The police during crack down on drug sellers arrested Ahsan Ul­lah and Zia ur Rehman resident of Panj Pir and recovered 10,422 grams narcotics, one Kalashnikov and one pistol from their posses­sion.