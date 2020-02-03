Share:

Direct flight operation between China and Pakistan resumed today with the arrival of Chinese flight CZ 6007 at Islamabad airport.

The flight operation was suspended temporarily for few days in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the Islamabad airport and reviewed the screening arrangements made for the passengers.

While addressing the media, Dr. Mirza said that all necessary arrangements have been made at all airports in Pakistan and that the National Institute of Health has he needed equipment to diagnose the deadly virus.