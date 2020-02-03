Share:

LAHORE-Flour Mills Association Rahim Yar Khan has threatened for shut down of all flour mills at Southern Punjab, if the District Management doesn’t withdraw FIRs within three days against flour mills for illegal transporting the wheat and flour.

Mehmood Khan Durrani, Haji Ghulam Kibriya along with other office bearers of the Flour Mills Association called a Press Conference and told that after 18th Amendment, restrictions can’t be imposed on free movement of wheat and flour between the provinces. Moreover, Punjab Food Department has not issued any written orders to impose such restrictions. Despite of our this clear legal position, the Food Department has filed FIRs against more than 30 flour mills and confiscated truckloads of wheat and flour illegally for the sake of “monitoring” and therefore, disturbing whole the supply chain system of flour mills.

They further said that if said FIRs are not withdrawn, confiscated stocks are not returned back to mills and inter-provincial movement of wheat & flour is not allowed, till 5th February 2020, then all the flour mills at Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions would be closed.

The Punjab Food Department says that due to current crisis of wheat and flour in the country, inter-provincial and inter-district transportation of flour and wheat are restricted.