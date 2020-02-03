Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office Sunday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), seriously injuring an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of LoC on Saturday, 45 year old Muhammad Safeer, s/o Muhammad Hussain, resident of village Madarpur, sustained serious injuries, a Foreign Office statement said.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiated the tense atmosphere along the LoC and posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.