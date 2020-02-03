Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Sindh Livestock Expo, scheduled to be held on 8th and 9th of this month in Hyderabad, would be a milestone in the promotion of livestock sector.

While addressing a press confer­ence along with Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi here at Karachi Press Club on Sunday, provincial minister for in­formation said that by organising this Expo, the Sindh government was trying to boost investment in the live­stock sector, besides improving its image nationally as well as interna­tionally.

Ghani said that the only purpose of today’s press conference was to cre­ate awareness among people of Sindh about the efforts of the provincial government towards boosting the livestock sector.

The provincial minister said that people from all walks of life had been invited to the event besides the breeders and livestock owners from other provinces. “Livestock Expo is not only aimed at promoting cattle farming but also all types of livestock farming in the province,” the minis­ter said. Ghani said that all the ar­rangements for the Expo had been finalized, and the Sindh government was doing its utmost to make this grand Expo a success. The minister said the Sindh government wanted the growth of the livestock sector to a level where it could contribute to the overall economy.

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, while giv­ing details to the media of the forth­coming Livestock Expo, said that the provincial government was devising a new policy for the development of Livestock sector in the province, and this Expo would prove to be a big step in that direction.