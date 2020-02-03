Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has tumbled from two to four on Instagram’s countdown of most-followed celebrities. The Lose You to Love Me singer has lost her second-place spot on the new list, behind soccer ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who retains the number one spot with 200 million followers. Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Dwayne Johnson is at three with 170 million. Selena has 167 million fans on Instagram for fourth spot, while Kylie Jenner narrowly beat out her sister, Kim Kardashian, to round out the top five. Kylie has 159 million followers, one million more than Kim. “It’s just become really unhealthy, I think personally, for young people including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in, and it was affecting me,” Gomez said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday. “It would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently, and all kinds of stuff.” At the end of 2018, Gomez took a four-month hiatus from Instagram, partly because of negative comments she had received, as well as her personal troubles dealing with mental-health issues.

She returned to the platform in January and has warned about how “terrible” social media can be during her media tour for her newest movie, “Dead Don’t Die.”