KARACHI - The security personnel on Sunday have confiscated huge cache of weapons from a house in Karachi’s Federal B area.
According to details, intelligence agencies and the Special Security Unit raided a house and found it full of weapons.
There were 38 SMG rifles, 75 magazines, nine mortar rounds, 60 hand grenades, 10 detonators, 53 boxes of bullets and two other pistols at the house.
ZUBAIR LASHES OUT AT GOVT FOR FAILING CURB INFLATION
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair lashed out at PTI led government for failing to curb inflation, poverty and corruption in the country. While addressing a press conference, Muhammad Zubair said that masses are facing flour, sugar and tomato crises as inflation has reached its highest level in 12 years.
He further added that public is suffering from poverty, unemployment, corruption and inflation in ‘Naya Pakistan’.
Muhammad Zubair said that entire cabinet including Prime Minister are incapable to resolve national issues. Corruption in flour and sugar crises costed Rs40 billion to the public.