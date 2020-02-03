Share:

Post-arrest bail was granted by the Islamabad High Court to 23 activists who were detained for protesting the arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen.

Chief Justice of IHC, Athar Minallah granted bail after hearing the plea. The activists included people belonging to PTM and Awami Workers Party (AWP). He also expressed disappointment towards the absence of Islamabad's police chief in court.

The court had also asked the Islamabad deputy commissioner and police chief to bring forward complete records relating to the arrest of the activists.

Earlier on Sunday, the chief justice had asked for an explanation from the district administration and capital police charging these protesters with the offence of sedition.