ISLAMABAD-The IHC will Monday (today) resume hearing in a writ petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Lubna Salim Pervez will conduct hearing of the petition wherein it had issued notices to the respondents and directed the respondents to submit their replies in this connection within a fortnight.

Petitioner Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti filed the petition through his counsel G M Chaudhary Advocate and cited Prime Minister and 15 special assistants.

including the names of Naeemul Haq, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Afzal, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Usman Dar and others as respondents.