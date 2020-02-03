Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia today (February 3) on a two-day visit as Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur aim to sign important agreements, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

The PM, a foreign ministry statement said, will be visiting on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers would have tete-e-tete, followed by delegation-level talks. They will witness signing of important agreements and Memorandums of Understating, and have joint press stakeout, added the statement.

The foreign ministry said that Prime Minister Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

“During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security,” it said. Imran Khan will also highlight the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir and emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace, said the statement.

The Prime Minister’s visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries, it added.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018. Earlier, the prime minister had visited Malaysia in November 2018.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on March 21-23 last year, and was chief guest at the Pakistan Day Parade. The two prime ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September last.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close, cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture and marked by exceptional mutual trust and understanding, the statement said.

In line with the vision of leadership of the two countries, bilateral ties have deepened in recent years, leading to closer cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment, industry, defence, education and in various international forums.

The visit of the Prime Minister will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia and further expand the existing broad-based, long-term and enduring cooperation, said the statement.