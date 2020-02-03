Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Sunday while declaring Indian war hysteria a threat to the region said that Pakistan on February 5 would show the world the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media in Nankana Sahib on Sunday, he said that there were no differences between the government and coalition partners, adding that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has its own manifesto and allied parties have also their manifesto.

Speaking about the economic condition, the minister said that the PTI government inherited the worst economic crisis in the history with biggest current account deficit and fiscal deficit, however, the country’s economy had stabilized following tough decisions taken by the government.

Ijaz Shah went on to say that the Indian forces had been brutalizing Kashmiris for decades, adding that the Kashmir remained under strict military siege for the past six months.

“Pakistan is peaceful and safe country for sports,” he said and added holding Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan was a welcoming step. We would provide best security to the teams participating in the Kabaddi World Cup.