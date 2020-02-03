Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police were taking action against motorists using High Intensity Discharge lights to ensure safe road environment on the capital roads. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed the personnel to take stern action against violators without discrimination to avoid accidents, ITP spokesman Sunday said.

He said special squads had been constituted and police pickets were erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue to curb the violators.

Night shift in-charges were leading the campaign while education wing was sensitising the drivers about risks involved in using those lights. ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 was also arranging special programmes informing people about risks involved in that regard.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and prove they are responsible citizens